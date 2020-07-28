Dr. Scott Alan Thompson D.V.M.



Dr. Scott Alan Thompson D.V.M. was born in Seattle, Washington 9/13/1951 to the late Malcolm A. and Barbara L. Thompson. Scott leaves his wife, Judy of 36 years, two children Cheri and Jeremy, and siblings, Malcolm, James and Pamela Thompson.



Scott decided at a young age that he wanted to practice medicine, and graduating Anderson Union High School, Scott decided to study Veterinary Medicine. He attended University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and upon graduating applied for and received his Veterinary Medicine license in California, Idaho, Nevada, and Oregon. Scott settled in Redding California working at, then owning Asher Veterinary Hospital. He designed and operated Companion Animal Hospital in Redding before relocating to Reno, Nevada. In Reno, Scott designed and operated Feline Medical Center, a state of the art veterinary center servicing felines and felines only from the most docile domestics to privately and zoo kept tigers and everything that purred in between.



Scott was a passionate outdoorsman. From a Boy Scouts Eagle Scout, to Trail Boss on the Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive, to distinguished memberships in the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Safari Club International, he was passionate in both sporting use and preservation of natural lands and resources.



Scott developed expansive relationships with his furry clients, their human companions, his co-workers, neighbors, professional and recreational associations. He was a diverse, unique individual, perfectly comfortable in tye dye shirt and socks and cowboy hat and boots, and accepting of all despite their personal favor between. Scott held a sincere appreciation and respect for those who, in military or civilian roles, sacrifice to serve the people and interests of the nation and life he loved.



Celebration of life services to be scheduled at a later date.









