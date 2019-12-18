|
|
Scott Louis Isaacson
Phoenix - Scott Louis Isaacson, age 50, of Phoenix, formerly Reno, NV, was tragically taken from us on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. He was born on August 30, 1969 to the late Lauren Isaacson and Constance Boyce Isaacson in Portland, OR. He attended Molalla Union High School graduating class of 1987; then furthered his education at Colorado Technical University obtaining an Bachelor's degree in Business. On August 14, 2005 he married Kevin Willer in Reno, NV. Scott worked as an Area Manager for Integrity Staffing Solutions.
He enjoyed working in the yard, spending time with his kids and grandkids, exploring different cities and places, and making people laugh and smile until their bellies ached. He especially enjoyed his work where he helped people find jobs.
Scott is survived by his loving spouse of 14 years, Kevin Willer; 3 children, Sheldon Pond, Jordan Isaacson and Dalton Willer; 3 siblings, Michelle Fischer, Lance Isaacson and Laura Georges; Stepmother, Karalyn Isaacson; 2 grandchildren, Shaleen and Ava Rose Isaacson; and many other loving family and friends.
Memorial and Celebration of Life services will be held in Reno, Nevada at a date and time that will be communicated by the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Scott's honor may be made to the Scott Isaacson Memorial GoFundMe established in his honor at www.gofundme.com. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019