Sean McCarthy
Reno - Sean McCarthy, 59 passed away on May 24th, 2019 after a short illness.
Born June 10th in Reno, Nevada he was the son of James and Mildred McCarthy.
He graduated from Manogue High School and was an apprentice/journeyman in the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union which led him to his 28 years at the University of Nevada working in Facilities Maintenance.
He is survived by his children, Patrick and Ali McCarthy, his sister Kathi McCarthy Evans (Danny), his significant other, Michelle Bruce as well as many nieces and nephews.
Sean will always be remembered for his dedication and love for his family and friends, his amazing bear hugs, his love for the outdoors, and passion for fly-fishing.
A private burial and celebration of life has been planned for a later date.
Please keep Sean and his family in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 30, 2019