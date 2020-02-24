|
|
Sergio Rafael Cambunga
Sergio Rafael Cambunga 66, also known as Ralph, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 16th, 2020. Family surrounded him as he was sent home to heaven. Ralph was born in Mexico to Evaristo and Zulema Cambunga, who preceded him in death. He married his loving wife and life partner, Susie Cambunga in Reno, NV on August, 1988. Their children included Richie, Andrea, Kenny and Kristine and they also had 5 grandchildren. Ralph was the proud founder and operator of Advanced Copiers Inc. for nearly 30 years. We will miss you dearly; a loving husband, a wonderful dad/papa, a supportive brother, a die-hard Raiders fan and an overall great friend. His memory will live on among his wife Susie, their children and grandchildren, his siblings and the extended Cambunga family, as well as his many friends.
All who knew him are invited to celebrate his life. Ralph's viewing will be held at 600 W 2nd St, Reno on February 28th from 1-4 pm. His celebration of life will be held at 730 4th St, at the Legion Hall in Sparks at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are graciously accepted for his memorial at any Wells Fargo Bank, under the name: S. Rafael Cambunga Memorial Fund.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020