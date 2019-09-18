|
Sgt Miguel (Jake) Jacobsen
- - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather Jake Jacobsen on September 6th 2019. Jake was born March 10, 1927 in New Orleans Louisiana, at 17 he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed aboard the USS New Jersey. The USS New Jersey was directly engaged in the conquest of Okinawa and was the Flagship for the successive commanders of Naval Forces in Japanese waters. Shortly after his career in the Navy he enlisted in the United States Army and began his 20 year military career serving all over the United States and Germany where he met his wife of 65 years Marilyn (Jeannie) Jacobsen. After retiring from the Military, the now family of 5 settled in Sparks Nevada where Jake began his job at Sparks High School as the first ROTC instructor. After retiring from the school district you could find Jake at Wildcreek playing golf at least 5 days a week. Jake was known for his love of his family and friends, his bright smile, his larger than life personality and love of being the center of attention. Jake is preceded in death by his Son Michael Jacobsen. He is survived by his wife Jeannie Jacobsen, daughter Kathy, son John (Stephanie), granddaughter's Chris (Chuck), Summer (Marc), grandson's Mike, Jeff (Beth), Clint, his great grandson Drake and his great granddaughter Lainey. A mass is planned for September, 25 at 11:00 at Immaculate Conception Church 2900 N McCarren Blvd.
In Lieu of flowers please make a contribution to an Animal Shelter of your choice.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 18, 2019