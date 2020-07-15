Shally Ann Baughman



Shally Ann Baughman (Polanec) passed away peacefully at Renown Regional Medical Center on July 5, 2020 surrounded by family. Shally was born January 9, 1972 in Woodstock, IL. Her family moved to Tulare, CA. in 1975. She attended Sparks High School and Central Valley Christian School in Visallia, CA. Shally was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and wife.



Shally is survived by her mother Mary Combs of Sun Valley, NV., father Emil Polanec and step-mother Diane of Tulare, CA., daugher Bailey Bennett and granddaughter, Gracielynn of Reno, daughter Emily, son, Joshua and husband, Roy of Dayton, NV.



Shally graduated from the Truckee Meadow Nursing Program in 2003. She was a devoted nurse in the Reno, Carson, Yerington and Elko area hospitals and emergency transport services.



A memorial service will be held Saturday July 18, 2020 at 11:00 at the Plaza Pavilion at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in Reno, NV.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store