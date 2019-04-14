|
Shannon Kay Mooney
Palomino Valley - It is with great sadness that we inform the friends of the passing of Shannon Kay Mooney. She was born in Alturas, California on September 19, 1954 to the immense joy of "Pat" and Billye Meadows a post-WWII railroad family who had migrated West from Oklahoma. The Meadows family relocated to Sparks in 1961. Shannon attended Greenbrae Elementary and Dillworth Junior High and graduated from Sparks High School in 1972. Shannon spent most of her working life in the greater Reno/Sparks area as a single mother. She was independent, free spirited, engaging, and devoted to her family and friends. Her passions involved motor sports, cultivating flowers and hummingbirds, sharing unique holiday decorations and baking gifts, following the Dallas Cowboys, and interacting with her many friends and acquaintances.
Shannon survived breast cancer six years at her Palomino Valley residence prior to her passing on January 7, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Brandy Heather Mooney; her father, Pat Meadows, brothers; Glen and Mike Meadows, cousins; Larry Caudle and Donna Austin, nephews; Gene and Patrick Meadows; grandnieces, Sarah and Hannah Meadows, and a cadre of friends.
A celebration of her life and spirit will be held on Saturday, 20 April, at 11:00 am at 4855 Grass Valley Road, Palomino Valley a midst the flowers and birds which, for so many years, had commanded her private joys and amusements.
Memorials may be made to the or to the Circle of Life Foundation.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019