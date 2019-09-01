|
Shari Ann Ford
- - Shari Ann Ford, 76, passed away August 23, 2019, surrounded by family. Born August 9, 1943, in Portland, Oregon, the only child of the late Casper and Edith Becker, she grew up surrounded by loving aunts, uncles, and many cousins who were like siblings.
Shari married her high school sweetheart, Donald Ford, in 1966, and raised 3 children while living in places across the world, including Germany, Japan, Oregon, Illinois,Oklahoma, California, and Nevada, which is where they both retired.
A graduate of Marylhurst College, with a Bachelors in Elementary Education, Shari was a passionate and caring educator, teaching students and mentoring new teachers in 7 districts over 21 years. She was also a lifelong learner, excited to learn and try new things.
Shari was a devout and faithful Catholic, always involved in her local church. Most recently, as an active member of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, she joyfully served on many committees and groups. She loved cooking, sewing, crafts, gardening, reading, traveling, and attending performing art events. Most of all, she loved spending time with her numerous friends. Her family was her pride and joy.
Shari is survived by Don, her best friend and devoted husband of 53 years, her beloved 3 children: Sara (John) Burkhardt of N. Ridgeville, OH, Addie (Darron) Sturgeon of Reno, NV, and Matthew of Seattle, WA, her adored 2 grandchildren: Chance Ford and Lane (Sarah) Sturgeon, and close family friend, Trent (Kevin) Lott of Seattle, WA.
She also leaves behind numerous cousins, in-laws, family members and friends that loved, and were loved by, Shari. She was well known for her compassion, kindness, humor, and vivacious personality.
A mass celebrating Shari's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Our Lady of the Snows in Reno, NV. A reception will follow. A separate memorial will be held at a later date in Woodburn, OR, where her ashes are interred in a family section of the Belle Passi Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Shari's name to Our Lady of the Snows Ministry for the Needy, or to a charity or cause of your choice that would have special meaning to her.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019