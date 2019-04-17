|
Sharon Beeghly
Fallon - Sharon Rose Beeghly
Sharon Rose Morgan Beeghly, 84, was surrounded by many family members in her last days. She passed away peacefully at home in Fallon, Nevada on April 13, 2019. She was born in Rigby, Idaho on June 25, 1934. Her parents, Lucy and Jack Morgan, traveled for construction work in many western states during Sharon's childhood then the family settled in Fallon, Nevada. This is where she met the love of her life, Ernie Beeghly. Sharon met Ernie at the City of Fallon Swimming Pool in the 6th grade. It was love at first sight.
Ernie and Sharon were married in 1951. They were married for 62 years. Most of their life was spent in Fallon, but they also lived in Susanville, Yreka, Reno, and Sparks. Sharon was a homemaker and then owned and managed several businesses beside her husband including Giant Food, Inc., many convenience stores, and several car washes. Sharon and Ernie were able to travel all over the world and they loved to camp too.
Sharon was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She was an avid sports fan following ALL of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and all she knew. She was an impeccable hostess, cook, caterer, gardener, seamstress, party planner, historian, classroom volunteer, holiday decorator and crafter. Some things Sharon served as were PTA President, PTA Carnival Director, 60 year member of Beta Sigma Phi including Miss Fallon Pageant organizer, Miss Softball America and Bobby Sox officer/scorekeeper and Girl Scout Leader. Sharon was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving many callings faithfully.
Sharon was an organizer, advisor and nurse to those she knew and loved. Everything she did was well planned and meticulous. She was so easy to talk to and knew how to cure anything. Her family and friends marveled at her compassion and intuition. She always remembered everyone and deeply loved her sisters in Beta Sigma Phi. Going through life's trials, she always said, "It is going to be okay."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie, daughter, Pam Thompson, sisters, LaRae Miller and Jean Gargiulo. Sharon is survived by her three daughters: Gwen, Diana, and Angie; sons-in-law, Scott Thompson, Michael Lister, David Rovetti, Steven Heck; grandchildren; Scott (Jessica), Melissa, Angie (Veronica); Michelle (Sean), Mandie, A.J. (Kari), Jeffrey; Emily (Skyler), Morgan, Stephanie, Jack, Jillian; Gregory (Janell), Charlie, Samantha, Nathan; great-grandchildren; Jadan, Alexandria, Harrison; Kathryn, Roger, Victoria, Griffin, Declan; Maxton, Camden, Miya; Allison, Michael D.; Jaxson, Reed; Caidance, Adyson; Andrea Jean; and one more on the way, her sister Dee Ann Rowe; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A heartfelt thank you to all family, friends, and medical staff who supported Sharon and her family in our time of need. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Smith Family Funeral Home followed by graveside service.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019