Sharon L. (Parker) Garcia
Yerington - Sharon was born on June 10, 1934, Long Beach, CA and passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Sun Valley, NV after a brief illness, surrounded by family.
Sharon was married to Alvin B. Silva in 1951 and until his untimely death in 1969. Sharon was left to run a dairy farm in Mogul, Nevada and raise their six children.
Sharon married Frank T. Garcia later that year, and he stepped up and in to help raise the children.
Sharon is preceded in death, by her parents, Eugene and Catherine (Collings) Parker, her brother, Eugene Parker, daughter Catherine A. Silva Knobel and son Michael Silva.
She is survived by husband of 49 years, Frank T. Garcia, Yerington, NV, and poodle Buddie, son Paul (Nancy) Silva, Yerington, NV, Rick Silva, Yerington, NV, son James Silva Garcia, Chicago, Illinois; son Steven Garcia, Sun Valley, NV, brother in law Joe Garcia, sister in law, Marie Jephson, Rosie (Bob) Woolley. She also leaves behind, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, good friends and camping acquaintances in the Port Orford, Oregon area where they resided seasonally for many years.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ross, Burke & Knobel, 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Mountain View Mortuary, Reno, NV.
The family wishes to thank St. Mary's Hospice, Reno, for their care and comfort provided to Sharon and the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks you donate to a in Sharon's name.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 8, 2019