Sharon Lynnete Kendrick
1945 - 2020
Sharon Lynnete Kendrick

Reno - Sharon Kendrick died unexpectedly July 30, 2020 in Reno, NV. She was born in Selma, CA July 13, 1945 and was the daughter of James and Maxine Smith. Sharon graduated from Selma high school and lived in various places such as El Centro, CA, Salinas, CA, and eventually Reno, NV. Sharon married Chester Kendrick in October 1966. They shared 2 children, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Sharon lived life to the fullest. She loved Football, drinking her Bud Light, chatting with friends and family and loved going out to dinner as often as she could.

Sharon is survived by her son Scott and daughter Heather. They will be planning a Celebration of Life at a future date.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
