Sharon Mavis Carson Hargrove was born May 16, 1947 in Brownfield, Texas. Her father and mother moved to Nevada where she completed school at Sparks High in 1965. She completed her education at the University of Nevada in 1969. Sharon married the love of her life Andrew Hargrove on the first day of winter in 1969. They raised two sons, Joseph Noel Hargrove and Christopher Brooke Hargrove. They two were happily married for 44 years before the untimely passing of Andrew and their older son (Joseph) in 2014. Sharon was a teacher before she found her passion as a realtor. Sharon belonged to the Reno Board of Realtors where she was on numerous committees including Professional Standards, Ethics, Memberships and Forms. She also belong to the Nevada Star Grange #16 where she held the title of Master and Secretary. In recent years Sharon was a faithful member of The Springs Lutheran Church. She worshiped regularly and continued to grow in God's Word through various Bible studies. In her purse she carried a statue of Jesus the Shepherd. She found joy in her Shepherd who have his life for her can carried her in his loving arms. Sharon is survived by her "Baby Boy Chris" Hargrove. Her parents, husband and oldest son preceded her in death. Her body will be laid to rest next to her husband and son.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020