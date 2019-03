Sharon Sankovich Fraser



Reno - Sharon Sankovich Fraser passed away on February 20, 2019 of natural causes. She was born in McGill, Nevada on February 7, 1940 to Luke and Katherine Sankovich. She graduated from White Pine County High School in 1958 and married her husband, Ken Fraser in 1959.



Sharon worked for the Nevada Welfare Department for 14 years. She then went to work as class coordinator for Northern Nevada Community College. She worked there until she and Ken moved to Reno.



Throughout her life, she loved and provided for homeless and abused animals.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Sankovich. She is survived by her husband Ken, of Reno, by her brother Donald (Francis) of Taylorsville, Utah, and her brother Larry (Carla) of Reno, as well as many nieces and nephews.



There will be no funeral services. Sharon will be cremated under the direction of Walton Funeral Home in Reno. At a future date, her ashes will be buried in a family plot in Ely, Nevada. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019