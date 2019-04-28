Services Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel 875 West 2nd Street Reno , NV 89503 775-323-7189 Resources More Obituaries for Sharron Hansen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sharron Beckstead Hansen

(1934-2019) - Sharron Beckstead Hansen, passed away on April 22, 2019 surrounded in love by her family. Sharron is survived by her Children, Elizabeth Gardner (Guy), Mary Jane Kishpaugh (Dan), Janet Lynne Muir (Gordon), and Gerald Van Hansen (Kerri). Grandchildren- Sharron Ann Allison (Darin), Andrew Van Gardner (Susan), Matthew Guy Gardner (Kirsten), Amber Elizabeth Rogers (Grant), Bracken Robert Godfrey (Nancy Ann), Christopher Robert Godfrey (Jill), Deanna Lynne Kinsey, Thomas Hansen Godfrey, Kyle Gordon Muir, Kristina Lynne Muir, John Russell Muir (Krista), Cathryn Brooke Hansen, Jospeh Reed Hansen, Jacob Van Hansen, Ellise Marie Hansen, Sophia Anne Hansen. Great-grandchildren- James Barrett Allison, Parker Allison, Julia Belle Gardner, Christian Van Gardner, Clara Elise Gardner, Gretta Grace Gardner, Loreley Morgan Godfrey, Natalie Adelyn Godfrey, Charlotte Mae Godfrey, Van Ness Godfrey, Eleanor Irene Godfrey, Whitney Lynn Godfrey, Sage Wynn Godfrey, Adam Christopher Godfrey, Lily Sue Godfrey, Kenzie Lynne Sevy, Josie Sharron Sevy, Goldie Van Sevy, and Jay Curtis Muir, Sisters Gaile Saxton, and Rozanne Johnson (Alan), Sister-in-Law Roma Lee Beckstead. Sharron was preceded in death by her "Sweetheart" Dr.Van Ness Hansen, and son Joseph Reed Hansen, parents Ferrell Neeley and Helen Towers, brother Ferrell N. Beckstead (Neil), and sister Lynne B. McDonald.



Sharron was born in Whitney, Idaho to Ferrell Neeley Beckstead and Helen LaRue Towers Beckstead. She was born in a two-bedroom farmhouse on what was known as Beckstead Lane on February 4, 1934. She cheerfully learned the value of hard work and loved working alongside both her mother and "Daddy" as she lovingly called him. She learned to ride the derrick horse to bail hay, garden and "put up" bottled fruits, and vegetables, sew her own clothing and care for many animals on the farm. Her family loved music and were often found around the piano singing in harmony together. Sharron rode in the famous "Preston Night Rodeo" as the Rodeo Queen. Sharron graduated from Preston High School and attended Brigham Young University where all her children received their formal education.



Sharron married her "sweetheart" Van Ness Hansen July 22, 1953 in the Logan Utah Temple. Sharron worked as a secretary while Van completed Dental School at Northwestern University in 1954. Van enlisted as an officer in the Air Force and was stationed at Stead Air Force Base. After completing his commission, they settled in Reno to set up a private dental practice. Sharron and Van worked together during the early years of his practice. They loved the outdoors, particularly water skiing, biking and hiking. Together they had 5 children, Elizabeth, Mary, Janet, Gerry and Joseph. After Elizabeth was born, Sharron was very fortunate and happy to become the "Managing Director" of their home as well as supporting Van in his growing dental practice and various Church and Scouting activities. Teaching her children refinement and the love of cultural activities was important to her. Sharron's children all learned to sing, dance, and play the piano while growing up under her tutelage. Her most treasured moments in life were spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was never a time that her thoughts were not totally focused on the needs of her family. She was known to her children to be as happy as her saddest child.



Sharron hosted many weddings, receptions, and parties as well as weekly Boy Scout Activities in her home. She kept an immaculate home and garden as well as preparing home baked goods that were recipes from her childhood. She was known to be a very "Classy" hostess. Sharron was a "Master Gardner" and especially loved roses. All her children were gifted with new roses as they moved into their own homes and called her quite often for her "green thumb" advice on gardening and care of roses. To her friends she was known as kind, compassionate, warm and a loyal friend. To her children she was known as a listening ear, compassionate heart, gentle healer, and magnificent mother! Her greatest desire was to know that her children loved and supported one another.



Sharron served for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a Ward and Stake Relief Society President, Choir Director, Organist and Pianist. She also served as President of the Northern NV Dental Wives Auxiliary, and was a member of the Daughter of the Utah Pioneers Council. Sharron sang soprano in a Reno trio, "The Three of Us" alongside Naomi Buccambuso, and LeiNani Jameson accompanied by Ann Minor on guitar. Together they performed at various community and Church functions. She was a member of The Sierra Nevada Chorale and loved participating in vocal performances. Van and Sharron served two missions together for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bangalore, India-Humanitarian Mission and another to Hong Kong serving in the Asia Area Presidency. Van and Sharron loved to travel and spent their later years in continued service to others.



At the request of Sharron, a private family service will be held with internment in Preston, Idaho alongside Van Ness and son Joseph. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the General Missionary Fund: give.lds.org/missionaryfund.



A very gracious thanks to Renown's Oncology Unit as well as Kindred Hospice for their sincere love and kindness shown to our dear mother.



