Sheila Lynn Solari
Reno - With her family by her side, Sheila passed away peacefully the afternoon of February 15th. She was raised in a military family and moved frequently, living in different cities for most of her childhood. Sheila was extremely smart. She graduated from high school in three years and from the University of Nevada Reno with a degree in accounting. Sheila received her CPA certification and worked for a big four national accounting firm and was an executive at a large gaming company in Reno.
The greatest loves of her life were her children. When they were born she made it a priority to stay home and enjoy every minute with them. Sheila was an amazing mother and raised two boys that became outstanding young men. They were the center of her life and she gave them every opportunity possible. Sheila loved them well, mentored them well, and provided guidance in her kind, gentle and loving way.
Sheila had an extremely large, loving heart. She loved people, she loved animals and she loved nature. Her nickname was "Mama Bear" because she would take care of everyone and everything. She rescued animals so many times it's hard to count and even rescued people from time to time as well. She would help you with anything at anytime. A friend in the true sense of the word.
She had a passion for horseback riding, enjoyed being outdoors and spending time at the lake and the ocean. For many years, she quilted and created pieces that tell such beautiful stories and will be passed down for generations. It's her generous heart, her beautiful smile and the twinkle in her eye that was so very special to all of us. This is what will live on in our hearts and we will remember forever.
Sheila is survived by her two sons, Colby (fiance, Dallas) Solari and Casey Solari, both from her marriage to John Solari; Brothers, Dean (wife, Kellie) Cale and Alan (wife Jillian) Cale; Aunt, Diana (husband, Dick) Beaufils; Niece, Kayla Cale; Nephews, Nick, Jake and Zack Cale and great niece Emma Cale. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Marlene Cale.
Celebration of Life will be on March 7th, 2019 11:30 am at Pinocchio's in Reno, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Nevada Humane Society in Reno, NV or the Canine Rehabilitation Center and Sanctuary in New Washoe City, NV would be appreciated.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019