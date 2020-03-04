|
Sheri Edmund Harvey
In Memory…
Sheri Edmund Harvey, 65, Hays, Kansas, Died 3 December 2019, in Reno, Nevada, Following complications from Multiple Myeloma. She fought this cancer 3 years. She was born 27 June 1954 in Hays, KS, To John and Libby (George) Edmund.
She graduated from Hays High School in 1972. She earned a Bachelors degree in Biology From the University of Colorado In Colorado Springs in 1982.
She married Fred Harvey 16 June 1976 In Hays, Kansas after a 7 year courtship. He was a Lieutenant in The United States Army Field Artillery, Kitzingen Germany. While in Germany, she served as a Field Registrar for the University of Maryland & as a regional coordinator for the Girl Scouts. She was an indispensable and valued member of each army community service organization while accompanying her husband to Germany, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, Fort Sill OK, & Fort Carson, CO. Their final assignment was to Reno, NV. She worked for the State of Nevada at the University as well as the Department of Wildlife. She coached rifle & soccer; was a member of PEO & OES.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years; Two daughters, Sarah of Sparks, Nevada, DeAdre of West Point, New York; two Sisters, Kim O'Brien of Fort Scott, Kansas, And Lisa Jackson of Austin, Texas. One Grand child.
She was a wonderful woman, an extraordinary wife, mother & grand mother as well as a great friend to many.
She will be missed…
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020