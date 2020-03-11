Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
the family residence
33 N. Nevada St.
Yerington, NV
1955 - 2020
Yerington - Our beautiful Wife, Mother, Grammy, Sister, and Friend, Sherrie Harms passed away on Feb 16, 2020 after a short illness. She was 64.

Sherrie graduated from Wooster High School Class of 1973. She worked at NV Energy from 1992 until her retirement in 2010.

She leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Harold Harms; her Son, Dustin (Tami); her 7 Grandchildren; her Brother, Ron (Maggie), 3 step daughters, Shauna, Brooke and Kimberly; along with many friends!

She would light up a room with her smile and infectious laugh. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed sharing it. Everyone that was around her loved her spirit and great enjoyment for life.

Family and Friends are invited to gather for a 'Celebration of Life' at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 28th at the family residence, 33 N. Nevada St., Yerington, Nevada. An online guest book can be found at www.FRFH.net, also sympathy cards may be sent directly to Harold from this site.

Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Freitas Rupracht Funeral Home, 25 Hwy 208 Yerington, Nevada 89447 (775) 463-2911
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
