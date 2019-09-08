|
Sheryl Diane Olofson (Sherry) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 16, 2019 at Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada after a ten month battle fighting acute pancreatitis.
Sherry was born in Martinez California on September 12, 1946. She grew up in the Bay Area went to Montecito Elementary, Martinez Junior High, and graduated from Alhambra High School in 1964. She went to Diablo Valley College for two years. She worked in California as an escrow officer, Seaboard World Airlines as a flight attendant and at Dow Chemical in the financial department.
Sherry married Ken Olofson in April 1975 and they moved to Reno, Nevada in June of 1980. Ken was transferred to Sparks with General Motors to open a parts distribution center. Sherry stayed at home to raise their two daughters Denise and Melanie. This time spent with them was invaluable.
In 1989 Sherry went back to work at Weinstocks in the Park Lane Mall. In 1990 she went to work for Dickson Realty as a receptionist and her responsibilities increased over the next 29 years. Sherry is fondly known by everyone in the real estate community as "the voice of Dickson Realty." Sherry was exceptional at her job because she knew the "day to day" of the business. In 2000, Sherry was Dickson Realty's honoree at the Nevada Women's Fund Women of Achievement luncheon and was named Dickson Realty's Employee of the Year in 2017.
Sherry loved to spend her time making gourmet meals for her family, taking care of their park like backyard in Hidden Valley, ensuring nothing was out of place in her home and most importantly spending as much time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. Sherry would set a dining room table for any holiday or family gathering that would make both Martha Stewart and Pottery Barn envious.
Sherry is survived by her loving husband Ken, their two daughters Denise (Trevor) Gardner, Melanie (Ted) Taxon and four grandchildren, Jordan Justin, Cale, Ashlynn and her beloved Havenese, Riley. She is also survived by her brother Bill (Margaret) Hitt, and numerous cousins, in-laws, family members and countless friends that loved "our Sherry". Sherry was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Marjorie Hitt.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at Renown, Life Care Center, Tahoe Pacific Hospital who cared for Sherry during her illness.
A celebration of life will be held September 14th, 2019 at 11 am at Hope Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 8, 2019