Shirley Darlene Hansen
{ "" }
Shirley Darlene Hansen

Shirley Darlene Hansen was born August 26, 1944, in Modesto, Ca, to Bonnie & Eugene Woods. She passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 with her family by her side.

She attended Truckee Meadows Community College and the University of Nevada, Reno and became a very caring RN at Washoe Medical Center until she retired. Upon her retirement she was a Parish nurse and taught many CPR classes and was very involved in family activities.

She was a member of Sparks Jesus Christ Spirit Filled Church.

Surviving is her husband of 52 years, Gary Hansen, brother Billy Woods (Judy), Sister In-Law Mary Waller, Daughter Terri Riley, Son Troy Hansen (Heidi), Grand Children, Anthony Hansen, Brian Riley (Tammy), Kimberly Brown (Josh) and Porter Hansen.

Great Grandchildren Brooklyn, Braylen, Kingsley, Londyn, plus the many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her Daughter Tammy Hansen, parents Bonnie & Eugene Woods, Brothers Ralph Woods, Robert Woods, Sisters Betty Day & Patricia Stephenson.

Viewing and services will be provided by Mountain View Mortuary on Thursday 10-29-20 at 11:00 am.



Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Mortuary
425 Stoker Avenue
Reno, NV 89503
(775) 788-2199
