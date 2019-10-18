|
Shirley H. Westbrook
On October 7th, 2019, Shirley H. Westbrook passed away, surrounded by family, after a long and rollicking life and a short illness.
Born on Valentine's Day in 1926, Shirley's life and experiences read like an adventure story. She was politically active from a young age; at 16 she was a union organizer in the Bay Area. A passionate liberal, she influenced generations of history students to use their critical brain and learn the lessons of the past. She was a rock climber, a skier, a hiker, a sailor, a pilot, a world traveler. She was the mother of 3, the grandmother of 3 and beloved teacher to countless students. She traveled voraciously, saw her third eye in India, lived in China for a year, hiked in Nepal and once stole something from the Vatican, but maybe that's just family lore. She was the life of the party, the smartest one in the room, opinionated, funny, warm. She loved to read and when traveling, it was all about the animals. She was once in an open jeep in Kenya that was chased by a lioness, she went on a humpback whale count in Alaska, saw polar bears in Churchill and iguanas on the Galapagos. A caged, pacing, panting cheetah once stopped, transfixed by our mother; for her that was possibly the single most magical moment of her magical life. She raised herself out of poverty and took on the world. Her generous and lively spirit permeated every gathering. She lived to 93, feisty and engaged to the end. She is stardust. She was loved and will be missed.
Shirley's family is planning a spring celebration of life; please email [email protected] to be added to the guest list.
Please consider a donation in her name to the Humane Society.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019