Carson City - Shirley Jean (Hasty) Armstrong, 93, died March 17, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada.



Known for her warm and generous spirit, Shirley had a sense of humor and a twinkle in her eye and fiercely prioritized her family above all else. Although proud of her college education, she was even prouder to be a wife, mother and homemaker. She was open-minded, forgiving, saw all as her equal and was a tremendous listening ear. Her lifelong interest in sports began as a teen who golfed, bowled and played softball; and her passion for and deep knowledge of all types of sports was often a surprise to those just getting to know her. Shirley was a self-described lover of music, dance and the arts, played the piano since childhood and also placed great importance on being well informed on the events of the day.



Born in Dickinson, North Dakota, on June 10, 1925, Shirley was the daughter of John (Jack) Hasty and Kathyrn Smith Hasty, and the elder sister of Jack Hasty Jr. She moved with her family to Livingston, Montana, when she was two years old and was raised to adulthood there, graduating from Park County High School in 1943. Shirley graduated from the University of Montana in 1947 with a degree in business administration. While at the university, she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority where she served as its social chairman, treasurer and eventual president, and in which she remained active as an alumnus.



Shirley worked as an accountant, secretary and office manager at various businesses over the years, starting with a move to St. Paul, Minnesota, following college graduation to work for the Minnesota Medical Association. Upon returning to Livingston she worked at Fleming Wholesale Company and Smith Accounting Service until her marriage in 1952 to her husband of 64 years, Jack Armstrong. They married in San Antonio, Texas, where he was stationed as a member of the U.S. Air Force prior to deployment to Korea. When Jack returned from the service to attend college and then veterinary school, Shirley worked as a bookkeeper for Montana State College, as an audit clerk for the State College of Washington and as secretary to the comptroller for Washington State University. When Armstrong Veterinary Service was founded in Livingston in 1964, she ran its full charge office. The family later moved to Oregon for four years and, in 1971, to Sparks, Nevada, both times for Jack's work in public animal health. It was during this time that Shirley became a full-time homemaker.



Never one to sit still, Shirley used this time to volunteer with multiple charitable organizations, served as a member and secretary to the Washoe County Grand Jury and worked in Boy Scouts, ultimately serving as a district commissioner for the Nevada Area Council. A woman of active faith her whole life, she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1975 and served in multiple leadership positions, including ward relief society president. When her daughters were both grown, Shirley returned to work in 1983 at the LDS Social Services office in Reno, a job that gave her great satisfaction and which she continued for several years prior to her final retirement. Eventually, after 41 wonderful years in Sparks, the Armstrongs moved to Carson City in 2012 to reside at the Carson Plaza senior apartments.



Pre-deceasing Shirley on July 3, 2016, is her husband, Jack N. Armstrong, DVM. Surviving are her brother Jack (Beverly) Hasty of Big Fork, Montana; daughters Kay Scherer (Scott) of Reno and Wendy Johnson of Tustin, California; grandchildren Nick Serrano (Hannah) of Reno, Matt Scherer (Alisa) of Las Vegas, and Mason Johnson and Aubry Johnson of Tustin; as well as great-grandchildren Landon, Elizabeth and Sophia Serrano, and five nieces and nephews.



A service memorializing and celebrating Shirley's life will be held on Friday, April 19, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints "C Hill" Building at 1331 McKay Drive in Carson City. Arrangements are being handled by Walton's, 1281 N. Roop St., Carson City, 89706.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 630 Sierra Rose Dr., Ste. 1A, Reno, NV, 89511. Although Shirley supported a wide variety of worthy charities during her lifetime, she was very active with the for many years, even serving as an Area Chairman for the organization long before she became a cancer survivor herself.