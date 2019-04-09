Shirley Maxine Alfers



Reno - It is with deep sadness the family of Shirley Maxine Alfers announces her passing on April 2, 2019 at the age of 86 years.



Shirley was born to Frank and Hazel Smith in Omaha, Nebraska, on November 11, 1932. She grew up in a hard working, farming community into her teens. Her family then relocated to California seeking a more prosperous life.



Shirley worked several jobs while finishing high school and became a skillful typist. At 18 years old, she went to work at Rocketdyne, Boeing, as a secretary, where she met Robert Alfers and eventually married. They settled in the San Fernando Valley, and raised their family of five children. After Robert retired they moved to Reno Nevada in 1993. Shirley continued to work in the clerical field at several places including St Mary's medical.



Shirley was a very special person that befriended everyone she met. She seemed to touch everyone from the clerk at the store to the waitress at the coffee shop. Everyone loved her!



Shirley is lovingly survived by her children, Mary, Judy, Robert and Joseph, all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband one year ago and her daughter, Karen in 1971. We loved her and will miss her, but we know she will be with Dad, watching over us all.



Rosary services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 6:00-9:00 pm at Walton's Ross, Burke & Knobel Mortuary, 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno Nevada. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady Of Snows Catholic Church, 1138 Wright St., Reno Nevada. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary