Shirley Ruybalid
Reno - Shirley Ruybalid passed away on April 4 at Renown South Meadows in the ICU from heart and lung complications. She was a loving and very loved wife, mother and grandmother. Shirley was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Noel and Elizabeth Hoppock. She was an only child with numerous cousins in close proximity and always said she had a wonderful childhood. She went all through school in the "Springs". She worked for the phone company as a clerk typist until she saved enough to follow three friends to Southern California. It was there that she met her future husband, Ben. They were married in Nov. 1963 in Costa Mesa. Soon after they started a family they decided that raising children in Southern California was not the best thing to do after trying a few different locations. When Ben's company offered to move them to New Mexico, they jumped at the chance. Shirley worked for NMSU until Ben's company again sent them to Amarillo, Texas for a year. Shortly after that they moved to Reno in 1970. Shirley worked as a medical transcriber, then as a medical records clerk until her retirement.
Shirley is survived by her husband Ben, Daughters Robin (Brad) and Christy (Steve) and best friend Logan Ruybalid. Shirley was a member of St. Albert the Great Parish, but no Funeral is planned due to the prevailing corona virus circumstances.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020