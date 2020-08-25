Shirley Schultz



Shirley Schultz, Ferguson passed away on July 28th in Sacramento. She was 94. Shirley had been a long time resident of Reno-Sparks. She was born August 21, 1925 in Sparks. Her maiden name was Shirley Faye Keefer. Shirley was a homemaker who belonged to several social groups and lived life to the fullest. She outlived her two husbands, Charley and Robert. Shirley is survived by her two children, Diane and Danny, brother Dale, five grandchildren, Jody, Jennifer, Amy, Jimmy, and Dan Jr., Five great grands, Tyler, Mea, Luke, Cooper and James, nieces, Lisa, Bonnie, Lori, Cheryl and Kathy, and many other relations. Shirley was cremated in Sacramento. There will be no funeral services due to COVID-19.



Shirley's biggest and most important accomplishment was her relationship with Jesus Christ.









