Shirley Stevenson Dale
Truckee, CA - On Sunday May 12, 2019, at age 93, Shirley passed away peacefully at the Tahoe Forest Hospital Extended Care Center in Truckee CA. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Solveig "Sollie" (Lund) Stevenson and Thomas Stevenson, her infant sister Sandra Cochrane, all of Mt. Lebanon in Pittsburgh, PA, and her ex-husband, Winthrop G. Dale, D.V.M., who owned the veterinary hospital in Incline Village for many years.
Shirley is survived by her brother, Alexander "Bud" Stevenson and his wife, Eileen, of Pittsburgh PA, her son William Stevenson (Sarah), of Tennessee, and their children Sandra Stevenson Hodge of Henderson NV, and David Stevenson of Tennessee.
Shirley lived a wonderful life. She went around the world many times, shot big game in Africa and India, was a John Robert Powers model, an actress, and a lead singer at the Copacabana night club in New York. She established the first active film office in Nevada and created Dale Productions, which lead film stars and TV commercial productions from Hollywood to Nevada.
Shirley was a licensed private pilot, owned her own Cessna aircraft, and was the VIP Hostess for the Reno Air Races at Reno Stead Airport for 19 years. She also sailed on the Constellation aircraft carrier as an honorary crew member.
During her 50 years living in Incline Village, NV, she contributed much of her time and energy to her community, including her involvement with the planning of the Washoe County Sheriff's Community Picnic, volunteering at the Sheriff's Office and the North Lake Tahoe Fire Department, sitting on the board at the Thunderbird Lodge and acting as foreman of the local government Election Board for many years. During that time, she was awarded the Sheriff's Star, the highest honor the Sheriff's Office awards civilians. Her true interest was ranching and agriculture, and she considered herself a rancher at heart. She was indeed a modern day mountain renaissance woman.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 2:00 p.m. at the main North Lake Tahoe Fire Station, 866 Oriole Way, Incline Village. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to:
The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, 948 Incline Way, Incline Village, NV 89451, and indicate on your check that it is for "The Shirley Dale Legacy Fund" to provide high school scholarships in the Incline Village community.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 24, 2019