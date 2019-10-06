|
|
Sofia Anastassatos Ahtipis Diotallevi was a wise woman, true to the meaning of her Greek name. Born March 15, 1930 in the village of Agia Thekli on the island of Kefalonia, Greece, Sofia was the eldest daughter of 8 children. As a child she had many happy memories of the old country and spending time with her father Christos and mother Irene. She loved her siblings and wrote of them once saying, "How very blessed are big families like mine. You are never alone, never lonely."
Sofia moved to America with her father in 1947. While she loved school in Greece and could have continued to fulfill her dreams of further education, the time of sacrifice had come. Being the eldest, she worked from sun up to sun down to earn money for the passage of her remaining family in Greece. Because of her support, they were able to come to this country, and with her, live the true American dream. She loved America and always said there was no other country like it!
As time passed, Sofia caught the eye of a dashing young professional baseball player Dan Ahtipis. He went straight to her father and requested her hand in marriage. They lived a happy life especially in part because of their 2 beautiful children, Christina and Spiros. Many memories were made as Sofia worked full time at Eagle Thrifty and Raley's for 30 years and Dan as a Washoe County Sheriff Deputy. Dan served as a president of the AHEPA Men's Organization at the local Greek Orthodox church and they both dearly loved their religion. They were charter members of the church. Sofia worked hard to ensure her family always had enough- whether it was shopping sprees at Woolworth's for her daughter or investing in property as a business venture with her son. She loved them more than life and both children were a source of extreme pride! After the passing of her husband, Sofia married Pierre Diotavelli. They traveled to Italy together and enjoyed daily lunch at the Peppermill buffet. Retirement was sweet because they had each other.
Sofia had 1 granddaughter who was blessed enough to be named after her YiaYia, as is the Greek way and a grandson by marriage. She had 5 great grandchildren whom she fed on her lap every time she saw them. She loved them to the moon, the stars, all around the universe and back again. Her family was her greatest joy and she spoiled them thoroughly. Yiayia always had a twenty-dollar bill and a handful of chocolate almonds after time together.
As a faithful devout Greek Orthodox, Sofia taught all around her who God is. She lived her life as an example of love, generosity, and true kindness. She will be sorely missed. Her legacy as a great Greek matriarch will live on in our memories eternally.
Sofia is preceded in death by her husbands Dan Ahtipis and Pierre Diotallevi, her brother Spiros Anastassatos, daughter Christina Ahtipis Withers, and great grandson Joseph Lykes. She is survived by her son Spiros Ahtipis (Valerie Bond), son in law Robert Withers; Her brothers, sisters, and their spouses Maria Aramini, Alex Albers (Dick), Jerry Anastassatos, Dennis Anastassatos (Margot), George Anastassatos, and Angelo Anastassatos (Pam), Popi Anastassatos; her grandchild Sofia Withers Lykes (Joseph); and greatgrandchildren Christina, Maria, Elijah, and Ella.
A viewing will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 5-7PM at Walton's Funeral Home 875 West 2nd Street, Reno followed by a Trisagion service at 7PM. Funeral services will take place Friday, October 11, 2019 10AM at St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church 4795 Lakeside Drive, Reno. Burial at Mountain View Cemetery will follow after the service. A traditional Makaria will take place at St. Anthony's Church after the burial.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019