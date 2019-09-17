|
SSG Chase William Rauchle
Reno - Chase William Rauchle born on October 15, 1987 in Mission Viejo CA. Chase is survived by his loving wife Alyssa Marie Rauchle, daughter Quinn Marie age 4 and son Canyon William age 1, father Craig Rauchle (Julie), mother Linda Rauchle (Nedd) and sister Courtney Rauchle (Dan Browne). Chase's early education was in Southern California and graduated from Galena High in 2005 following his parents moved to Reno NV. Chase had many jobs after finishing High School but found his calling when he joined the US Army National Guard 2009. Chase married his high School sweetheart Alyssa on August 26th, 2011.
Chase enlisted on September 21st 2009 and graduated from US Army Basic training located in Fort Leonard Wood Missouri in February 2010. Chases' career in the military included Warehouse inventory management in Stead NV., peace keeping deployment in Haiti and deployment in Afghanistan where Chase held the position of gunner, protecting the fuel transports near Kabul. Returning to Reno in April 2013. Chase moved rapidly through the ranks to his current rank of Staff Sergeant. Chase was stationed in Carson City NV in charge of logistics and inventory control through 2018 and then moved over to Recruiting for the Army National Guard stationed in Las Vegas. Upon returning to Reno/ Carson City, Chase continued recruiting in Northern Nevada.
Chase loved the Army National Guard and all that it stands for. Chase was in every sense of the word a true patriot! Chase wanted to be the perfect soldier in every way. Chase had enormous pride in his country and his family.
Chase was an outstanding athlete and loved snow boarding, fly fishing and anything outdoors. Chase was passing on his love for fishing to daughter Quinn and together they fished many times over the summer. She was his "big girl" and the biggest daddy's girl. Chase was a proud father of his son, Canyon. He was so thrilled to have his boy to pass on his legacy. His kids were his pride and joy and so proud to be their father. He was an incredible husband, father and all around family man. He will truly be missed and touched so many lives.
SSG Chase W. Rauchle will have his service on September 19th, 2019 at 12:30pm. It will be located at the Walton's Funeral Home 875 W 2nd St. Reno, NV 89503. Followed by the burial at 2:30pm at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery 14 Veterans Way Fernley, NV 89408.
There will be a celebration of life at Bartley Ranch Regional Park from 4pm-8pm.
"Love never fails"
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 17, 2019