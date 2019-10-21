|
SSGT Aelred J. Noska, Jr., USAF, Ret.
In Loving Memory
Aelred (Al) Noska, 76, of Sparks, Nevada, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter Deidre Beirle; his grandchildren, Lauren, Aaron, and Aimee; his sister Joanne Fogelman and his niece Teresa Socorso Brown. A private memorial will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to 'Homes for Veterans' in honor of Al's proud service to the US Air Force.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019