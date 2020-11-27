Stanley Hugh Lutz
Stanley Hugh Lutz, 69, passed away on November 22, 2020 at his home in Reno, NV.
He was born in Alameda, CA on August 25, 1951 to Carrol and Kathleen Lutz. Growing up, he wrestled, played football, and loved the outdoors. Later, he attended the College of Alameda and received an Associate's Degree in Business Machine Repair.
In 1969, he met the love of his life Eva Fuller. They married in 1973 and had two beautiful children, Benjamin and Annie.
Stanley worked as a copier service technician for 40 years. He was deeply devoted to his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and black powder shooting. He was a straightforward, quiet man but wasn't afraid to speak his mind. Stanley loved his many dogs through the years (and the occasional cat). He also loved playing video poker, sports betting, and a good drink.
Stanley is preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother Bradley. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Eva Lutz; his son Benjamin and his wife Amy; his daughter Annie; granddaughters Ashlyn and Chloe; brother Charles and his wife Jennifer; niece Tarrin; and numerous extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held in January 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations to the American Lung Association
or the Nevada Humane Society.