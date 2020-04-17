|
Stanley K. Miller
Sparks - With sadness in our hearts, but joy for the full and happy life he led, the sons of Stanley K. Miller announce his peaceful passing at home on April 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Right to the end, Stan spent his days cheerfully chatting with family and friends and masterfully tending his beloved garden. Stan was an inspiration who touched the lives of many with his kind, generous and humble ways.
Stan was born at the family home at Weso, Nevada on June 28, 1929. He graduated from Humboldt County High School in 1948 with honors and a full scholarship to UNR, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. After graduation in 1952, he served in the US Army as a counter intelligence agent in the United States zone of occupied Germany, and later in the British occupation zone, where he met the love of his life, Olga Cattliff of Sheffield, Yorkshire England. The couple lived in Sparks, where Olga retired after years of service as a librarian at Agnes Risley School and Stan retired in 1986 after decades of service as Chief Appeals Referee for the Nevada Employment Security Department. The couple relished life together. They travelled widely with their English and American families, and spent wonderful times bird watching, hiking and enjoying the outdoors.
Survivors include sons Nick (Karen) and Chris (Diane) and grandchildren Bradley and Anna all of Sparks, Stan's sisters Priscilla Dorazio of Reno and Jewel Lojo of Richmond, Calif., and numerous nephews and nieces.
Stan wished to dearly thank his family members and friends who were so loving and supportive through the years.
Per Stan's wishes, no services are planned. You are invited to share memories of Stan at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 22, 2020