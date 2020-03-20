|
Stanley (Stan) L. Lyon
Reno - Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Reno lost a gentle man. Stanley (Stan) L. Lyon died at home under the care of his daughter. Stan was born in McCook, Nebraska on June 16, 1921, to Eugene and Hazel (Rouch) Lyon. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on a minesweeper. After the war, he got a degree in accounting from the University of Denver and moved to Reno in 1947, where he became a CPA. He was the first graduate of the University of California, Davis Law School to pass the bar exam in 1969 and practiced law in Reno until his retirement in 2015.
He is joining his wife Hilma Lyon, son Richard Lyon, sister Ruth Lyon, brother Eugene R. Lyon, and his parents in heaven. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Ryan (Don Walter), of Washington, his granddaughters Brenna Ryan-Jackson, Tristan Ryan-Mendoza, and M'Kenzie Ryan, great-granddaughters M'Kenna and M'Kayla Jackson, and great grandsons Isaiah and Gunner Renfrow.
The family would like to thank Renown Hospice, especially Katherine, RN, and Amy, CNA. Your care and support is greatly appreciated.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020