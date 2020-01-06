|
Starla Kay (Walkup) Harding
10/17/1951 -
11/28/2019
It is with tremendously heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Starla; loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. On Thursday, November 28 2019, winter descended upon us as a light snow was falling, surrounded by the warmth of her cherished family, we said our final goodbye.
Starla: The name says it all, because of all the lives she lit up with her wonderful nature. The void she leaves will be filled with beautiful memories of her strength, kindness, infectious laugh and smiling eyes.
She was born in Hot Springs, South Dakota on October 17th, 1951 to Robert and Dorothy Walkup. She spent her early years through high school in Rapid City, SD. Starla and husband Brian moved to Sparks, NV in 1973 where she lived until her untimely passing at age 68.
She is preceded in death by her parents and oldest sister Del Rae Parsons. She leaves behind her loving husband of 50 years, two children Koby and Klay, sister Shelley Maitland (Rick), daughter in-law Laurel Harding, and brother in-law Bill Parsons, and her beloved grandchildren Bella, Julia, Lane, and Ella.
She left an indelible mark on each of our souls and will never be forgotten. Her sweet smile and loving nature, will be remembered well beyond her years.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020