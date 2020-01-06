Resources
More Obituaries for Starla Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Starla Kay (Walkup) Harding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Starla Kay (Walkup) Harding Obituary
Starla Kay (Walkup) Harding

10/17/1951 -

11/28/2019

It is with tremendously heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Starla; loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. On Thursday, November 28 2019, winter descended upon us as a light snow was falling, surrounded by the warmth of her cherished family, we said our final goodbye.

Starla: The name says it all, because of all the lives she lit up with her wonderful nature. The void she leaves will be filled with beautiful memories of her strength, kindness, infectious laugh and smiling eyes.

She was born in Hot Springs, South Dakota on October 17th, 1951 to Robert and Dorothy Walkup. She spent her early years through high school in Rapid City, SD. Starla and husband Brian moved to Sparks, NV in 1973 where she lived until her untimely passing at age 68.

She is preceded in death by her parents and oldest sister Del Rae Parsons. She leaves behind her loving husband of 50 years, two children Koby and Klay, sister Shelley Maitland (Rick), daughter in-law Laurel Harding, and brother in-law Bill Parsons, and her beloved grandchildren Bella, Julia, Lane, and Ella.

She left an indelible mark on each of our souls and will never be forgotten. Her sweet smile and loving nature, will be remembered well beyond her years.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Starla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -