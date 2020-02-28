|
Stella J. Georgeson
Reno - Stella passed on from this Earth on the early morning of February 22, 2020 after a long illness. She, along with her twin sister Vanthoula, were born in Eva Greece on November 27, 1943. Her twin sister passed away at the early age of three. Stella immigrated to the US and arrived in Reno in 1958, along with her younger sister Irene, where they joined two siblings who were already here. She spent the rest of her life in Reno. She attended Wooster High School, became a licensed beautician in 1962 and worked at that trade for many years, and as a dealer in several local casinos.
Stella's passion was simple, live life to its fullest while you can. She loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. She had an infectious laugh and wonderful glow that made it easy for everyone to enjoy being with her.
She leaves behind five siblings, consisting of two older brothers, and three sisters. One brother and two sisters live in Reno and an older brother and sister live in Athens Greece. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins, most of whom live in either Reno or Athens Greece. Her mother, father and twin sister predeceased her and are now resting in Eva Greece.
At Stella's request there will be no memorial services. Pease say or think of a prayer for her, while she ascends that stairway to heaven, journeying to her final resting place.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020