Stephan B. Fodor



Stephan B. Fodor passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 24, 2020, at his home in Reno, NV. Steve, 65, was born November 20, 1954, in Lansing, Michigan, to Byron J. and Marjorie C. Fodor. He is survived by his children, Aaron, of Tooele, UT, and Anna, of Buckeye, AZ, grandchildren, Stephan, Slade and Kenny, daughter-in-law, Esme, and many nieces and nephews. Steve is also survived by sisters, Leigh Anne, of Albuquerque, NM, and Melissa, of St. Petersburg, FL, and brother, Oscar, of Las Vegas, NV. He is preceded in death by his son, Stephan J. Fodor, wife, Patricia A. Fodor, parents, and brother, John J. Fodor. Steve spent most of his life in both Southern and Northern Nevada. He enjoyed beer and good wine, trips to the Oregon coast, taking care of his Jeep, learning WWII history, wearing Hawaiian shirts, and spending time with his children. Steve's final resting place will be at Evergreen Cemetery near his eldest son in Colorado Springs, CO. Oh, FFS! We miss you Dad! La vida buena!









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store