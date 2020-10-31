1/1
Stephan B. Fodor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephan B. Fodor

Stephan B. Fodor passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 24, 2020, at his home in Reno, NV. Steve, 65, was born November 20, 1954, in Lansing, Michigan, to Byron J. and Marjorie C. Fodor. He is survived by his children, Aaron, of Tooele, UT, and Anna, of Buckeye, AZ, grandchildren, Stephan, Slade and Kenny, daughter-in-law, Esme, and many nieces and nephews. Steve is also survived by sisters, Leigh Anne, of Albuquerque, NM, and Melissa, of St. Petersburg, FL, and brother, Oscar, of Las Vegas, NV. He is preceded in death by his son, Stephan J. Fodor, wife, Patricia A. Fodor, parents, and brother, John J. Fodor. Steve spent most of his life in both Southern and Northern Nevada. He enjoyed beer and good wine, trips to the Oregon coast, taking care of his Jeep, learning WWII history, wearing Hawaiian shirts, and spending time with his children. Steve's final resting place will be at Evergreen Cemetery near his eldest son in Colorado Springs, CO. Oh, FFS! We miss you Dad! La vida buena!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved