Services
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Fraser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Anne Fraser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Anne Fraser Obituary
Stephanie Anne Fraser

Reno - It is with profound sorrow we share the untimely passing of Stephanie Anne Fraser, 55, due to complications associated with pancreatic cancer. After achieving her undergrad degree at Northern Arizona University, Stephanie moved to the Reno/Sparks area in 1994. She obtained her PhD and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Nevada, Reno. She quickly committed to a scientific career at Sierra Sciences and moved on to Charles River Labs in Reno. In 2010, Stephanie joined Pfizer Global R&D in Groton, CT as a scientist in the PDM organization. Her leadership and scientific skills made Stephanie a star leading to a role within Precision Medicine's clinical biomarker lab group as Head of Ligand Binding Immunoassays.

Stephanie led an active life focused on activities with her family. She enjoyed the arts and theater, gardening, hiking and attending her children's extra-curricular activities. She extended her love and compassion to all creatures and frequently fostered rescue animals until they could be adopted. Her warmth and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Stephanie is survived by her husband, Douglas, her children, Austin, Frank, Mai and Eli, as well as eight grandchildren, her parents, OB and Gayle, and brother, Greg.

Condolences accepted at www.dinotofuneral.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dinoto Funeral Home
Download Now