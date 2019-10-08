|
Stephanie Anne Fraser
Reno - It is with profound sorrow we share the untimely passing of Stephanie Anne Fraser, 55, due to complications associated with pancreatic cancer. After achieving her undergrad degree at Northern Arizona University, Stephanie moved to the Reno/Sparks area in 1994. She obtained her PhD and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Nevada, Reno. She quickly committed to a scientific career at Sierra Sciences and moved on to Charles River Labs in Reno. In 2010, Stephanie joined Pfizer Global R&D in Groton, CT as a scientist in the PDM organization. Her leadership and scientific skills made Stephanie a star leading to a role within Precision Medicine's clinical biomarker lab group as Head of Ligand Binding Immunoassays.
Stephanie led an active life focused on activities with her family. She enjoyed the arts and theater, gardening, hiking and attending her children's extra-curricular activities. She extended her love and compassion to all creatures and frequently fostered rescue animals until they could be adopted. Her warmth and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Stephanie is survived by her husband, Douglas, her children, Austin, Frank, Mai and Eli, as well as eight grandchildren, her parents, OB and Gayle, and brother, Greg.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Oct. 8, 2019