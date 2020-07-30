Stephanie Renee Reinhardt



Stephanie Renee Reinhardt's battle with metastatic melanoma ended on July 6, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Steph, age 37, was a warrior who faced each new challenge with an unshakable optimism and a strength most people aspire to. We miss her beautiful smile, infectious laugh, and caring spirit that made her an inspiration to all and one of the finest family physicians in Northern Nevada.



Stephanie was born November 12, 1982 in Modesto, CA. As a child, Stephanie loved learning in all forms, playing board games with her family, and living in the country raising rabbits, chickens, and pigs. She was the best big sister to her brother, Chris, and was always a loving and nurturing role model. After moving to Reno, Stephanie stayed active and involved by joining the track and field, cheerleading, and cross-country teams, student council, the International Baccalaureate program at Wooster High, and volunteering at Ronald McDonald House. Her love of running would remain a constant in her life, with Reno running groups, half-marathons, and completing the Boston Marathon with her mother in 2008 (a pinnacle achievement). Stephanie graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in Secondary Education. She decided on a change of course and earned her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Nevada School of Medicine in 2013. It was on the first day of medical school that she met the love of her life, Jason. She went on to complete her Family Medicine Residency at UNR and served as co-chief resident. While medicine became her career, she continued to love teaching - becoming Renown's Family Medicine clerkship director.



Medicine may have been Stephanie's calling, but her passion was always her family. Her greatest joy was being a mother to her two incredible daughters, Ella and Adaline, and the adventures she had with them and Jason. Stephanie once said she and Jason wanted to raise kind humans, and they both worked tirelessly to instill those values in Ella and Adaline.



The loss of Stephanie leaves a huge hole in the hearts of those who loved her including: her husband Jason, two daughters, Ella and Adaline, mom, Cindy Gronert (Russ), brother, Chris Wilch (Jenna), in-laws, Christine and Henry VanVleet, Enzo and Zoey her beloved dogs, an army of friends and extended family, as well as, colleagues and patients that will miss her immensely. Stephanie was preceded in death by her father Howard Wilch.



Stephanie would want each of us to love a little more and live a little braver. She was an elegant soul that made all of us share the best versions of ourselves. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ella and Adaline's college funds. Checks should be made out to Columbia 529 FBO Ella Reinhardt or Columbia 529 FBO Adaline Reinhardt and mailed to Heck Wealth Management, 1180 N Town Center Drive #150, Las Vegas, NV 89144



A celebration of life will be delayed until spring when we can ideally host a large event without restrictions.









