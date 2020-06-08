Stephen Alvin Bachman



June 20, 1944 -



May 9, 2020



Stephen Bachman, age 75 of Reno, passed away on May 9th after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Rose and is survived by daughter Stephanie of California and his devoted companion of 15 years, Rita Smith.



Stephen was born in San Francisco, the only child of Arthur and Helen Bachman. He was a 1962 graduate of Wilkins Private High School in San Francisco and attended college in southern California.



Stephen"s main passion throughout life was gambling. In high school, he conducted impromptu poker games in the lunchroom. While living in the Bay Area, he was a regular player at Artichoke Joe's card room in San Bruno where he became proficient at pai gow poker. In 1999, Stephen achieved a life's dream when he moved to Reno and became a dealer at Circus Circus. He also pursued his interest in the American West, exploring Virginia City and other Nevada historical sites.



Following private services, Stephen was interred at Home of Peace Cemetery in Colma, California









