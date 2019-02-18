|
Stephen Lee Charter
September 2, 1954
February 18, 2018
A Successful Man
Author Unknown
"That man is a success -
who has lived well,
laughed often and loved much;
who has gained the respect of intelligent men
and the love of children;
who has filled his niche
and accomplished his task;
who leaves the world better
than he found it;
who has never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty
or failed to express it.;
who looked for the best in others
and gave the best he had."
Gone, but never forgotten
We love and miss you very much dad
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 18, 2019