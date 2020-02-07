|
Stephen Jesse Ross
Reno - Stephen Jesse Ross passed away peacefully January 21, 2020 in the presence of family. Steve was born in Provo Utah on March 18, 1941.
He enjoyed several artistic endeavors, particularly painting. His unique and wonderful paintings decorate his family's homes. Steve loved riding his motorcycle, especially on rides to Virginia City with his best friend Barry Rife. He also enjoyed cars including his favorite, Datsun 280Z.
Professionally, Steve loved working at Rocketdyne, a company which contributed to putting rockets into space. He also had the privilege of working nearly 25 years in the Audio/Visual department of the University of Nevada Reno with the teachers, staff and students, on a variety of projects.
Steve was a beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived in death by his three daughters JoAnn Ross Blake, Kathy Schmidt and Judy Ross; his grandchildren Karlie, Stephen, Terralyn, Adam and, great grandchild, Noah; His big sister Marilyn Kirkpatrick and nephew, Ross Kirkpatrick in Utah; his nieces San Juana, Marcella, Marilyn, Martha Teresa, Roxanne and his nephews Stephen and Robert in El Paso Texas.
He was preceded in death by his son Mark, parents, Jessie (Tess) Franklyn Loofbourrow Ross and Marion Stephen Ross, his brother David, and his nephew Scott.
Steve's celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 22, from 12:30 to 3:00 at the Pizza Plus on Oddie Boulevard in Sparks.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020