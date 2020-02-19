|
Stephen S. Farrell
1937-2020 - On February 14, 2020, Stephen Farrell, 82, died in Reno, Nevada after a brief illness. Born in Albany, New York, he was the youngest son of Major General Thomas Farrell, a noted U.S. Army officer in World War II, and Inez White Farrell, a member of one of Southern California's founding families. Steve grew up in Albany, New York and attended local schools there. He volunteered for the National Guard and served in Texas.
In the 1970's, Steve moved to Reno to be closer to his oldest sister, Barbara F. Vucanovich. He was committed to his family and worked on her seven political campaigns for U.S. Congress from 1981 to 1994. When he was not working for her or other family members, he worked in the casino industry.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Inez and Thomas Farrell, his brothers, Thomas Farrell, Jr., Peter Farrell and Richard Farrell (died in infancy) and his sisters Barbara Vucanovich and Patricia Nalied and his nephew Michael Dillon, Sr. He is survived by his nephews, Kenneth Dillon of Reno and Thomas Dillon of North Carolina, and nieces Patricia Cafferata and Susan Anderson of Reno and numerous grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Lakeside Health and Wellness and Renown Hospice, who not only cared for Steve but became his friends.
Services will be held in the Walton's Funeral Home Chapel at 875 W. Second Street in Reno on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Masonic Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Nevada Women's History Project, 770 Smithridge Drive, #300, Reno, NV 89502.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020