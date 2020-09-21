Stephen Sullivan Shurtliff



Sparks - My brother Stephen Sullivan Shurtliff passed away unexpectedly July 12, 2020, and a better brother no man could ask for. I am Michael. Steve was born July 18, 1947 to Clyde and Aileen Shurtliff in Alameda Calif. We moved to Oakland Calif. when Steve was 10. He would graduate Oakland High School at 16 years old with a genius I.Q. However, being able to play almost any instrument he would pursue music with several bands including his band Birth. They would even go on to play the Fillmore auditorium in 1970. He met Rita Oakley in 1982 and they would marry in 1985. Living in the Los Angeles area they started Topflight Legal Solutions. They later moved to Sparks, Nevada. There Steve sang with the Silver Dollar Barbershop Chorus for many years. There he found musical fulfillment and many, many wonderful and lasting friendships.



Rita passed away on Sept. 29, 2017. Heartbroken Steve never fully recovered . Now joined in eternity we know they are happy again. His family is planning a memorial when it is safe to gather together again.









