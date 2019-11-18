|
Sterling Wayne Linebarger
On Saturday, November 2, 2019 Sterling Wayne Linebarger passed away, one week after his 78th birthday at his home in Texas. He loved hunting and fishing, riding horses and woodworking but he was probably best known for being a master electrician and electrical contractor.
The world is a better place because Sterling was in it. We invite family and friends to help us Celebrate his life with food and drinks on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Elks Lodge, 597 Kumle Lane, Reno at 1:00pm. If you wish, in lieu of flowers please make a donation to pancan.org
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019