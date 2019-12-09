|
Steve Malaglowicz
Sparks - On Friday, November 15, 2019, there was a little less laughter in the world when Steve Malaglowicz passed away unexpectedly at his home in Sparks, Nevada, at the young age of 58 years. Steven Michael Malaglowicz was born April 18, 1961, in Newport, New York, to parents Joseph A. and Geraldine M. Mears Malaglowicz.
Upon graduation from West Canada Valley High School in 1979, Steve enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi, for nine months of electronics school. The next five years, he was stationed at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, Nevada, as an Electronic Warfare Systems Specialist. Steve worked on F4 fighters and then on the newer generation F16 fighters.
After leaving the military, Steve moved to Reno, Nevada, and worked at various restaurants and temporary jobs until his employment with the Regional Transportation Commission in 1988. He eventually found his way to Truckee Meadows Community College, where he has been employed for the past 24 years, and for the last several years was an IT Professional III (TMCC's senior tech guy).
Steve enjoyed gardening and home canning (he had over 1,000 sq. ft. of summer garden and won many blue ribbons at the Nevada State Fair); woodworking (his home is filled with many of his projects); and flying as a passenger in his wife's Piper Cherokee 180, especially to visit Bandon, Oregon (where he and Diana recently bought a second home).
Steve's children were his pets: Thumper, his dog before he went into the Air Force; cats Wilbur and Fido; and the dogs he and Diana shared—Wendy, Amy, and Annabelle (they were waiting for Steve at the Rainbow Bridge) along with their current dogs Lila and Abigail.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Diana Croyle, of Sparks, Nevada (they were married at St. Mary's in the Mountains in Virginia City, Nevada); nieces Rebecca, Heather, and Amy and nephew Tom "Boomer" as well as many good friends both in Sparks, Nevada, and Bandon, Oregon, and his incredible coworkers at TMCC.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brother Joseph Leo Malaglowicz, sister Sandra L. Shepard and nephew Matthew L. Malaglowicz.
Steve's Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 16 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Truckee Meadows Community College, 7000 Dandini Boulevard, Reno, Nevada, in Red Mountain Building Room 256. Please—No suits or ties!! The family may be contacted at [email protected] for details on the celebration or to RSVP.
For many years, Steve was the volunteer IT Director for the Reno Air Races. Donations in Steve's memory can be made to the Reno Air Racing Association (a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization), 14501 Mt. Anderson Street, Reno, NV 89506. Note on the memo line—STEM Education Discovery Zone. He especially enjoyed encouraging young girls with an interest in aviation.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019