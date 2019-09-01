|
|
Steven Alan Pachnik
- - Born 4-25-70 to David & Linda Pachnik in Riverside, CA. Steve passed away on 8-15-19 surrounded by his loving family & friends.
Steve graduated from McQueen H.S., loved to play golf & fly fish. Worked at Valley Fixtures & ended his career at Reno Woodworking. He was a compassionate & loving man.
Steve leaves behind the love of his life, Danielle Nicholson, loyal pup, Fritz, his parents, Brother, Mike & family - Kelly, Brian & Tiffany, & his Grandmother, Pat Ballard.
A memorial service is planned for 9-6-19, Mountain View Mortuary, at 12:00. Reception to follow. The family invites you to share your memories of this great man.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019