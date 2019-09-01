Services
Mountain View Mortuary
425 Stoker Avenue
Reno, NV 89503
(775) 788-2199
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Mountain View Mortuary
425 Stoker Avenue
Reno, NV 89503
Steven Alan Pachnik


1970 - 2019
Steven Alan Pachnik Obituary
Steven Alan Pachnik

- - Born 4-25-70 to David & Linda Pachnik in Riverside, CA. Steve passed away on 8-15-19 surrounded by his loving family & friends.

Steve graduated from McQueen H.S., loved to play golf & fly fish. Worked at Valley Fixtures & ended his career at Reno Woodworking. He was a compassionate & loving man.

Steve leaves behind the love of his life, Danielle Nicholson, loyal pup, Fritz, his parents, Brother, Mike & family - Kelly, Brian & Tiffany, & his Grandmother, Pat Ballard.

A memorial service is planned for 9-6-19, Mountain View Mortuary, at 12:00. Reception to follow. The family invites you to share your memories of this great man.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019
