Steven Dwight Andersen
Reno - Steven Dwight Andersen died peacefully in his home in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Steve was born on May 5, 1943 to Marie and Paul Andersen. He is survived by his brother Tim, sisters Tina (Chen), Wendy (Hibberd) and Dana (Bernard), his children Heidi (Barnes) and Christopher and his longtime companion, Mary Pat Downing along with many other friends and family.
Steve was born in Los Angeles and raised in San Francisco where he attended Lincoln High School, class of 1961. He later attended City College of San Francisco, then obtained employment at Brinks Inc. and later Hill's Science Diet, from where he retired.
Steve served in the U.S. Airforce from 1963 - 1966.
Steve was an active member of The SGI - Soka Gakkai International, an international Nichiren Buddhist organization both in the San Francisco Bay Area and also in Reno, Nevada.
He loved living in the mountains and frequented many hiking spots with Mary Pat.
A celebration of life will be held for friends and family on September 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 5, 2019