|
|
Steven Dwight Fry
05-03-1955 to 01-16-2020
On January 16th our beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather left us unexpectedly in the early hours of the morning. Born in Yuba City, California in 1955 he spent his early childhood and high school years working in the walnut orchards and playing sports. Following High School Steve joined the United States Navy where he proudly served his Country. Steve met Mary Jane on May 17th, 1978 in Marysville, California and they were married on May 12, 1979 in Modesto, California. Soon after they moved to Quincy, California where they started building their life, had their 3 daughters and their Business Sierra Technical Services. In 1995 they made their move to Reno where they found what would be their permanent home. Steve worked at Washoe Medical Center for a few years before he transitioned to The Board of Regents at the University of Nevada where he worked for the last 20 years. Steve loved Pyramid Lake, barbecuing, and deep sea fishing with his brother Randy and nephew Timothy. Above all else he lived for and loved his family more than life.
Steven is preceded in death by his father Elroy Fry and mother Bertie Fry Penn. Survived by the love of his life, his wife Mary Jane, daughters Aimee Horsey (Chas), Kira Mulloy (Christopher), Elysia Jones (Nicholas), as well as his four grandchildren Lily, Charles, Lauren and Hayden.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Sunday February 16th, 2020 from 11-2 at Galletti's Coney Island Bar, 2644 Prater Way, Sparks NV 89431.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020