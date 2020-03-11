|
|
Steven Geerlings
Sparks - Steven Geerlings, 67, of Sparks, NV, passed away on Thursday, February 27th.
Steve was born in Macon, Missouri, on February 22nd, 1953. He was a graduate of Northwood/Kensett High School. Steve earned his Bachelor's degree from University of South Carolina and continued on to receive his MBA from San Francisco State University.
He was a military veteran and federal employee of 30 years.
Steve enjoyed bowling, football, and classic cars. He also had a love for animals and volunteered at the Sierra Safari Zoo in Reno.
He is survived by his father Lee, wife Rebeeca, son Henry, and brother Paul. He is preceded in death by his mother Shirley Geerlings Flaa and his brother Jeff Geerlings.
A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Saturday, March 28th, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Sparks, NV. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the aforementioned church or Sierra Safari Zoo of Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020