Steven J. Pantell
Reno, NV. - Steven J. Pantell passed away on April 8, 2019 in Reno Nevada. Steve was born December 31, 1943 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He spent his formative years in Los Angeles, California where he attended the Los Angeles district schools. Steve received his B.S. degree from the University of Nevada Reno. Steve was a veteran of the United States Army. He owned and managed several restaurants throughout Reno and Lake Tahoe. His life-long profession was a tax accountant and he was the owner of Steve's Taxes.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Leon Pantell and his mother Cecelia Pantell. He is survived by his loving wife Linda Pantell (Reno, NV), his brother David (America) Pantell (Reno, NV) his three sons, Michael (Debie) Souders, Colin (Jennifer) Pantell, and Tyler (Cherie) Pantell all of Indianapolis, Indiana, three granddaughters, three grandsons and one nephew.
Steve had a passion for horseracing where he traveled throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico enjoying the horseracing events. Steve was a funny, loving, caring and compassionate husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Steve was well like by all that knew him and he leaves to mourn his passing a host of relatives and close friends.
The family would like to thank St. Mary's Hospice for their excellent care and support over the last few weeks. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019