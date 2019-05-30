|
Steven Mendieta
Reno, NV - Beloved husband, father, grandfather ("Papa"), brother, nephew, and friend,
Steven Mendieta left this world unexpectedly on May 22, 2019.
We called him Steve, Stevie, Stevo, Devo, and other nicknames which he graciously accepted. Stevo laughed heartily, sang loudly, and loved intensely. People who met Steve looked forward to meeting him again.
Steve enjoyed Sunday breakfasts, fishing, poker, and journeys to AT&T Park to root for his Giants. Steve married the love of his life, Jennie, on August 28, 1982. Together Steve and Jennie raised Tiffany (Mendieta) Rau and Vincent Mendieta, and reveled in the company of their grandchildren Lillian, Steven, Ivan, and Isabella, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Steve was at the top of his friends', family's, and co-workers' lists as a person to call for help, advice, or just to talk and joke with.
Let us take an example from Stevo's life, and live our lives with love foremost in our minds and deeds.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 30, 2019