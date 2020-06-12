Steven Michael Barker
Reno - JANUARY 6, 1951 - JUNE 9, 2020
Tough as nails and stubborn as a mule, Steven Michael Barker was the man you wanted by your side when the world was against you. With a toughness forged during his service with the United States Marines from 1968 to 1974, Steve returned from Vietnam combat to finish high school and then go on to earn an MBA and graduate from law school. Steve spent the last 11 years of his career at the Washoe County District Attorney's office where the victims of domestic violence and sexual assault crimes found justice when he prosecuted their cases. His passion for fairness and the law made him a hero to many - but none will miss him more than his family. Though Steve was fiercely proud of his military service and his work at the DA's office, the great joy in his life was his daughter, Heather. From family cruises to rafting trips to softball tournaments to travels in Europe - and several trips to Disneyland, which included Heather's husband and children - many memories were made. Survived by his wife of 30 years, Kim Mazeres, daughter, son-in-law (Joe), two sweet granddaughters (Reagan and Peyton), stepson (Mike), sister (Cheryl), nieces (Sandi and Elyse), nephew and family (Leroy, Janet & Mary), and aunt and uncle (Tony and Judy). There was nothing Steve loved more than spending time with them. "Papa's Party," as named by his grandbabies, will take place at a future date when it is safe to gather together again. Steve wants us to recognize those who made a difference in his life in the tribute he wrote and wanted us to all be together to celebrate. Watch your Facebook and e-mail accounts for this notification, and please feel free to share it with anyone who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory can be made to Renown's Pulmonary Rehabilitation group via the Renown Foundation (www.renown.org/give) - click on Give To Renown, choosing Pulmonary Rehabilitation Fund in the drop-down.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.